National Human Rights Chairman Dies
The Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights and Freedoms, Chemuta Divine has died in Yaounde on May 18, 2020. The Christian of PC Bastos and a frontline advocate and member of the Commission of inquiry into the Ngarbuh massacre is said to have died in a hospital called Jourdain Clinic.
He was had been receiving medical attention , a close source said.
The native from Bafut subdivision, Mezam division in the northwest region, Dr. Che Muta Divine
He graduated with a Ph.D. degree in Public Administration at Nova University, USA.
He became Chairman of the National Rights Commission in 2003.