National Human Rights Chairman Dies

1 day ago
The Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights and Freedoms, Chemuta Divine has died in Yaounde on May 18, 2020. The Christian of PC Bastos and a frontline advocate and member of the Commission of inquiry into the Ngarbuh massacre is said to have died in a hospital called Jourdain Clinic.

He was had been receiving medical attention , a close source said.

The native from Bafut subdivision, Mezam division in the northwest region, Dr. Che Muta Divine Banda was born Born on December 26, 1946.

He graduated with a Ph.D. degree in Public Administration at Nova University, USA.

He became Chairman of the National Rights Commission in 2003.

