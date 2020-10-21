MINSANTE Sacks Heads of Health Centres For Laxity

The heads of Lafe and Djeleng medical centres in Bafoussam, West Region of Cameroon, have been sacked by the minister of public health Dr Malachie Manaouda in a series of decisions taken on Tuesday October 20, 2020 appointing health personnel in various health centres all over the national territory.





According to sources, the decision results from the alleged negligence of the pandemic in the medical centres in the month of May 2020 which led to the contamination of a good number of personnel in these structures.

Konlack Mekontso Joël Gabin and Mbuya Arnaud Pellet respectively replace Mr Din Long of Djeleng medical centre Valery and Mr Ngeuda Soffo René of Lafe medical centre all sacked.