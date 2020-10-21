CONAC Advocates For Corruption Free 2020/2021 School Year

As students and pupils all over the national territory witness their third week into the 2020/2021 school year, the National Anti Corruption Commission (CONAC ) in its aim to ensure a hitch free corruption school year has launched campaign dubbed “2020/2021 corruption free back to school “.

The campaign which targets especially actors of the education sector saw the deployment of CONAC teams since Monday October 19, 2020 is expected to end this Friday, October 23 in all ten regions with aim to sensitise students and teachers on what they need to know on corruption.

As contained in the correspondence signed by the President of CONAC, Rev Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams last Monday October 19, this deployment is the first phase of the campaign which is essentially repressive.