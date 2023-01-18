MINJEC to recruit 1000 social media volunteer warriors

The Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou announced that his ministry was in need of 1000 social media volunteers for a project.

The project aims at fostering civic education, national integration, fighting against fake news, and propagation of hate speech online, a release from the Minister on January 16, 2023, read.

The Minister said the recruitment of e-volunteers was a direct response to the end-of-year speech by President Paul Biya who decried incivility, fake news, and a society plunged into moral decadence.

Candidates must be Cameroonian of at least 18 years, and must not have spread fake news or hate speech, among other criteria.