Littoral: Finance minister, launch 2023 state budget in Douala

By Pavel

The minister of finance Louis Paul Motaze and government officials in the Littoral region, met in Douala, on January 16 and 17, to launch Cameroon’s state budget for 2023.

From 6,080.4 billion FCFA last year, the budget rose to 6,345.1 billion FCFA, thus an increase of 264.7 billion FCFA.

The economic capital has a wide range of projects earmarked for this year. The minister of finance highlighted the point as one of the reasons why Douala was chosen for the launch.

“The choice of the coastal region to host this important event of the budgetary life of our country is not an ordinary one. As the economic lung of the country, this region every year has the heavy responsibility of carrying the state budget by the level of resources it mobilizes” the minister said.

The sum of about 100 billion FCFA will be used for projects in the region. “This envelope is dedicated to the pursuit and completion of various second-generation projects undertaken in the health, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors, with the aim of improving the living conditions of the population” Louis Paul Motaze noted.

Some of the projects include; strengthening and stabilizing the Douala power grid, the development of the eastern entrance to the city of Douala – including the construction of a second bridge on the Dibamba, the arrangement of the landing dock and the fish market of Youpwè, rehabilitation of the bridge over the Wouri, construction of a bridge in the city of Edea, and the construction of the public lighting network in Nkongsamba town among others.