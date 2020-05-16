MeFound, Partners Spread COVID-19 Message In Rural Areas

COVID-19 sensitization campaign messages hardly reach the local communities in the northwest and southwest regions, especially with the ongoing armed conflict. The challenge has been for local and international NGOs to reach out to these people without being kidnapped or sent back to obtain an authorisation . The Metumah’s Foundation, MeFound, in collaboration with Change Initiative and Nkie Catherine, took up the challenge to meet villagers in Bonakanda, Bova villages among other areas.













MeFound and partners visited orphanages including the Mountain Kids and Saint Glory orphanages all in Buea, Southwest region .

The team also visited the Little Way Home and Luc Menorah Rehab Association in the Northwest region.

During these visits, Soaps, buckets, hand sanitizers and face masks were shared to further enhance their safety measures.

Foodstuff were also given to these underprivileged.