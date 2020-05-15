Controversy: RFI Fires Back At Grumbling Mincom

Radio France International, RFI has replied to a tribalistic approach query sent from Cameroon’s Ministry of Communication, on a program hosted by Journalist, Alain Foka. Media Observatory Director, Charles Atanga Manda said RFI’s Alain Foka desmotratted his ethnic closeness to Maurice Kamto by inviting vocal Activist, popularly called Calibri Balibro on his radio talk show.

In response to the government spokesperson, Cécile Mégie, director of RFI, reaffirms her full and entire confidence in Mr. Alain Foka who presented this magazine program while complying to the rules of balance and honesty which prevail on the airwaves of RFI.

Denouncing the statements of the Cameroonian activist, Abdoulaye Thiam, aka Calibri Calibro on the program “African Debate” broadcast on May 10 on the airwaves of RFI (Radio France International), the Ministry of Communication, through Charles Atanga Manda, the director of Media and Public Opinion Observatory, wrote a denunciation note to the Africa Director. Government’s Communication boss surreptitiously accused the presenter of the program, Alain Foka, Cameroonian by origin, for anchoring the program in favour of the Maurice Kamto, in particular on the basis of ethnicity.

“Cameroon’s Minister of Communication, instructs me, to speak with you, to:

make sure that you have followed the program “The African Debate” hosted by Mr. Alain FOKA, edition of this May 10, 2020.

reassure me that you are following carefully, for several weeks, the programs presented by Mr. FOKA, Cameroonian by origin, and whose approach and sociological proximity to an opposition political actor, deserve more than ever, a close look from RFI officials”. The statement read.

The RFI Director regretted the ethnic overtones against his colleague, adding that RFI is ready to record the reaction of Minister René Sadi for dissemination to the next edition of the “African Debate” on May 17, 2020.

CNA