Maurice Kamto Calls For Justice on Wazizi’s Murderers

The national chairman of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM, Maurice Kamto, has condemned the brutal torture and killing of Bura based pidgin newscaster, Samuel Abuwe popularly called Wazizi. The CRM leader has demanded for justice to be meted on all those connected with the act. “They should be identified, prosecuted in court and punish according to the law,” a communique read.

The CRM has called on Cameroonians to be ready , mobilise and denounce what they described as barbaric acts by the Biya regime.

Accused of supporting activities of Ambazonia fighters in Muea, Buea subdivision, Samuel Wazizi was arrested on August 2, 2019 by the former deputy commissioner at the Muea 3rd Police district, Metuge Wilfred.

Wazizi was later taken to the central Police station in Buea town where he would be taken by elements of the 21st motorised infantry battalion to an unknown destination till his death.

Despite several habeas corpus application by his lawyers , the Fako High Court kept adjourning the case.

On Tuesday June 2, 2020, Equinoxe television announced that Samuel Wazizi has died in a Yaoundé hospital from torture he received.

