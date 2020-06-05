Governor Okalia Plays ‘Pontus Pilate’ Over Wazizi’s Murder, says Issue Is On Terrorism

By Nadesh E.

The governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai has washed his hands off the Wazizi death case after being confronted on June 04, 2020 by journalists in his office in Buea. Samuel Abuwe Ajieka popularly known as Wazizi was declared dead on June 2, 2020, after he disappeared for more than 300 days without anyone knowing about his whereabouts.



“I do not have the power to question anything that happens in Yaounde. Only Yaounde can answer any questions that are linked to terrorism.” The governor told journalists in his office.

southwest journalists heading to the governor’s office in Buea town



In an off-camera meeting in the governor’s office with executives of journalism associations and law enforcement officers, the governor stated clearly that he knew about Samuel Wazizi’s case from when he was arrested (August 2, 2019), detained in Buea till when he was sent to Yaounde (2 days after his arrest). He even mentioned that Wazizi was ferried to Yaounde in good health but he did not know what happened at the level of Yaounde.



Efforts from the Cameroon Association of English-speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ and the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, SNJC to hand to him their memorandum concerning the case were unsuccessful because he refused to collect it.



Does this confirm that Wazizi was brutally tortured and murdered while in Yaounde?



According to the Vice President for Commonwealth Association of Journalists in Africa, Chief Foanyi Nkemayang Paul, the governor maintained sealed lips when he (Chief Foanyi) pressed hard to find out if Wazizi died six months ago.



The Publisher of the Star Newspaper also assured the governor that Wazizi’s case will be followed up until his whereabout is known.

Many have criticized the illegal kidnap and detention of Wazizi. He was ferried to Yaounde without any notice to his colleagues, lawyer or family.

This has left the entire journalism folk more worried on how to go about confirming the whereabouts of their colleague who has been missing for more than 300 days. However, their presence at the governor’s office demanding for answers has received a lot of attention.