Heavy Rains Kill One In Douala

It was unprecedented in many years, downpour swept across the City of Douala pulling down poorly constructed structures and household equipment. The economic capital was transformed into a sea as denizens could barely move to their respective destinations. Among other things, a young man, Bavis alias Batchano was killed.

Man killed by electrocution

Sources close to the deceased say he was electrocuted while he unplugged electrical appliances at his home to save them from floodwaters.

A Douala residence completely submerged by the downpour

Crisis meeting

Littoral Governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua ordered that a regional crisis committee be activated to assist persons affected by the rains in Douala on Friday August 21, 2020.

In the meantime, the national climate observatory board announced torrential rains within the next days until August 30, insisting the Far North, South West, West and North West regions will be greatly affected.