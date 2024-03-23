By Charity Nginyu

A devastating attack near Moscow on the evening of Friday, March 22, 2024, left at least 40 lives tragically lost and 145 individuals wounded.

The assailants donned in camouflage attire, wrought terror upon concert attendees, plunging the venue, Crocus City Hall, into chaos and devastation. As the Soviet-era rock group “Picnic” prepared to perform to a full house, the tranquility was shattered by the abrupt eruption of gunfire and screams.

Verified video footage captured the harrowing moments as people scrambled for safety amidst the cacophony of gunshots and desperate cries for help. Witnesses recounted the sudden burst of violence, describing a stampede as panic gripped the audience.

The Islamic State (IS) promptly claimed responsibility for the heinous assault, raising concerns regarding the persistent specter of terrorism in Russia.

Informed immediately of the unfolding tragedy, President Putin swiftly issued orders for heightened security measures nationwide.

The Islamic State (IS) is a militant extremist group that emerged in the early 2000s. It gained global attention for its brutal tactics, territorial conquests, and propaganda campaigns.

The group has carried out numerous attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and military personnel in Iraq, Syria, and other regions. IS has also claimed responsibility for or inspired attacks in various countries worldwide.

The relationship between the Islamic State (IS) and Russia is characterized by hostility and conflict. IS has repeatedly targeted Russia through propaganda, threats, and attacks, aiming to destabilize the country and undermine its government.