Fru Ndi Intervenes For Burial Of Barrister Sama

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Front party, Ni John Fru Ndi had to intervene before a special order was given for the corpse of prominent Anglophone Lawyer and former President of the Cameroon Bar Association, Barrister Sama Francis who died on Monday June 8, 2020 to be buried in Yaounde.

The corpse of Bar. Sama Francis was evacuated from the Jourdain Clinic in Bastos Yaoundé where he is said to have died of Covid-19. He was buried at the SOA residence of the SDF Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi.