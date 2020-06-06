French MP Says Cameroon Journalists Are In Danger, Asks Ambassador To Table Discussions At UN Security Council

A French Member of Parliament, Sebastien Nadot has urged the French Ambassador to the United Nation’s Security Council, Nicolas de Reviere to table the precarious situation of journalists in Cameroon and the situation in the northwest and southwest regions. He said such an agenda could be inserted in the program peace and security in Africa due to come up as France hold’s the Presidency of the Security Council this June.

MP Nadot said among the cases to investigate in Cameroon is that of former General Manager at the Cameroon Radio Television, Amadou Valmoulke who was imprisoned for mismanagement.

Nadot has been critical on the way Cameroon government handled the case of Journalist Samuel Abuwe alias Wazizi who died in detention last August 17, 2019 .