Douala: drug dealer arrested

July 14, 2022
At least 23 bags of cannabis and 20 cartons of contraband drugs have been discovered and seized from an individual by gendarmes in the Douala I subdivision.

These harmful drugs were kept in the house of the suspected drug trafficker at the “Newtown Aeroport” neighbourhood.

An order from the Senior Divisional Officer for the Wouri Division – Littoral region instructed that the drugs be incinerated on Wednesday July 13, 2022.

The drugs were loaded in Gendarmerie trucks and taken to an unknown destination

In a strange twist of events, gendarmes who were ready to destroy the drugs allegedly received contrary instructions from a top authority order asking them to wait with the incineration till further notice. Sources are now allerging that the trafficker is well known by security officials of the area.

