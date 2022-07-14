Douala: drug dealer arrested

At least 23 bags of cannabis and 20 cartons of contraband drugs have been discovered and seized from an individual by gendarmes in the Douala I subdivision.

These harmful drugs were kept in the house of the suspected drug trafficker at the “Newtown Aeroport” neighbourhood.

An order from the Senior Divisional Officer for the Wouri Division – Littoral region instructed that the drugs be incinerated on Wednesday July 13, 2022.

The drugs were loaded in Gendarmerie trucks and taken to an unknown destination

In a strange twist of events, gendarmes who were ready to destroy the drugs allegedly received contrary instructions from a top authority order asking them to wait with the incineration till further notice. Sources are now allerging that the trafficker is well known by security officials of the area.