Digitalisation of Services: The University Of Douala And United Bank For Africa Cameroon Sign A Partnership

The new partnership between the two institutions was signed this August 12th 2020, by Marguerite Atanga, Deputy Managing Director of UBA Cameroon and Pr. Magloire Ondoa, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Douala.

The “Nelson Mandela” Stadium of the University of Douala hosted the official signing ceremony of a new convention between the University institution and UBA Cameroon (United Bank for Africa) represented respectively by Pr. Magloire Ondoa, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Douala, and Marguerite Atanga, Deputy Managing Director of UBA Cameroon, on behalf of Mr. Dominique Mahend, the Managing Director. This follows a long list of other agreements signed between the two institutions under their fruitful partnership.

The Convention signed this August 12th 2020 has a special importance. According to Prof. Magloire Ondoa, it is “a major transformation in the day-to-day functioning of the University of Douala”. Precisely, the Panafrican bank, UBA Cameroon, provides the University of Douala with a large spectrum of new digital solutions for the management of its academic, administrative and financial services. Marguerite Atanga, Deputy Managing Director of UBA Cameroon, personally introduced the package of solutions covered by the signed Convention.

In concrete terms, a biometric card comprising student-related information shall be commissioned: “The card will help the University of Douala have a general control over the number of students and as such identify who is regularly enrolled and who is not”, Marguerite Atanga explained. The holder of the biometric card will benefit from all the advantages offered on the national network of UBA Cameroon. The other innovation is a software that will help the University of Douala monitor in real time any movement on its accounts domiciled with UBA Cameroon. This way, the institution will be able to easily track and secure its revenues. Marguerite Atanga added that the new solution will help the University “perform a sound and effective distribution of the resources allotted to the University of Douala domiciled with UBA Cameroon, in strict compliance with the equalization scheme defined by the State”.

During the ceremony, the UBA Cameroon team received additional solicitations from the University community disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor, Pr. Magloire Ondoa, including but not limited to: the pre-financing of research premiums, prepaid cards, infrastructure projects, or possible supports to the partners of the University of Douala, etc…..

Created in 1977, the University of Douala has today 11 Faculties, High Schools and Institutes. UBA Cameroon on its part started its operations in Cameroon in 2008. UBA Cameroon’s national network comprises 18 branches, 8 of which are in Douala. UBA Cameroon has a mixed representation within the University of Douala. The Convention signed between Pr. Magloire Ondoa and Marguerite Atanga on behalf of the University of Douala and the pan-African bank UBA Cameroon undoubtedly marks a decisive step in the partnership between both institutions.