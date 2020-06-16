Front pageHealth

COVID-19: China Offers Protection Kits Worth 164 Million FCFA To MINDEF

The said equipment handed over to Joseph Beti Assomo worth 164.5 million FCFA. On June 12, 2020, Wang Yingwu, the Chinese ambassador to Cameroon, gave Joseph Beti Assomo, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, a large donation consisting mainly protection kits against the disease.

The donation include 50,000 individual protection masks, 6,000 surgical masks and 4,200 protective glasses as well as patient protection and monitoring equipment that have been offered free of charge to Cameroon’s defense and security forces.

