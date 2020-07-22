Front pageSociety

Circulation Grounded In Kumbo As Mayor, ‘Amba’ Meassure Strength

16 hours ago
587 Less than a minute

For two days now, circulation of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles has been grounded as the Mayor and Ambazonian fighters battle over who controls the town.

The newly elected Mayor, Dr Mborong Vanasuis had issued a municipal order ordering all commercial vehicles that run the Kumbo- Bamenda road to relocate from Squares back to the Njavnyuy motor park where they had been before relocating due to insecurity, but Ambazonian fighters countered it by warning drivers not to dare. As such the military chased the drivers that continued to load from any other area apart from Njavnyuy motor park.

Stuck in the middle of the tussle, commercial drivers and even private car owners have grounded their cars.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of War Crimes In Cameroon: ICC Says Needs Referral From UN Security Council Or Relevant States

War Crimes In Cameroon: ICC Says Needs Referral From UN Security Council Or Relevant States

1 day ago
Photo of After Five Years, Fossoh Michael Enters The Bar

After Five Years, Fossoh Michael Enters The Bar

3 days ago
Photo of Big Babanki: IDP Fon Calls On Villagers To Rise Against Separatists

Big Babanki: IDP Fon Calls On Villagers To Rise Against Separatists

4 days ago
Photo of Denis Hurley Peace Institute Calls For Ceasefire In Cameroon’s NWSW Regions

Denis Hurley Peace Institute Calls For Ceasefire In Cameroon’s NWSW Regions

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close