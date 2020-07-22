Circulation Grounded In Kumbo As Mayor, ‘Amba’ Meassure Strength

For two days now, circulation of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles has been grounded as the Mayor and Ambazonian fighters battle over who controls the town.

The newly elected Mayor, Dr Mborong Vanasuis had issued a municipal order ordering all commercial vehicles that run the Kumbo- Bamenda road to relocate from Squares back to the Njavnyuy motor park where they had been before relocating due to insecurity, but Ambazonian fighters countered it by warning drivers not to dare. As such the military chased the drivers that continued to load from any other area apart from Njavnyuy motor park.

Stuck in the middle of the tussle, commercial drivers and even private car owners have grounded their cars.