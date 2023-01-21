Canada enters race to mediate in Cameroon armed conflict

By Nukapuh P

The government of Canada through its minister of foreign affairs has announced that they are joining the peace process, which is aimed at resolving the Anglophone crisis.

In a statement issued by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs on January 20 2023, Canada made it known that both the government of Cameroon and seccessionist fighters have accepted the peace process:

“Canada welcomes the agreement by the parties to enter a process to reach a comprehensive, peaceful and political resolution of the conflict. The parties have also agreed to form technical committees to begin work on confidence-building measures”.

While also announcing their readiness to mediate peace which is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the over six years prolonged crisis, the government of Canada has called on all stakeholders involved in the process to support the initiative:

“We commend all parties for engaging in substantive dialogue. We encourage all stakeholders to support and work with the parties to advance and contribute to an inclusive process to reach a lasting and sustainable political settlement”.

Another section from the statement also said apart from the government of Cameroon, the Ambazonia Governing Council and the Ambazonia Defence Force, the African People’s Liberation Movement and the Southern Cameroons Defence Force, the Interim Government, and the Ambazonia Coalition Team, there’s hope that other parties are joining the process soon.

The government of Canada has also revealed that more than 6, 000 persons have died as a result of the crisis, meanwhile civilians are the ones bearing the brunts of the crisis.

“In addition, nearly 800,000 people have been displaced as a result of this crisis, and 600,000 children do not have full access to education,” a part of the statement reads.

This is however not the first time that the government of Cameroon is accepting dialogue on the Anglophone crisis. In 2019, the Cameroonian government held the Major National Dialogue with leaders of opposition parties. The major talk was the Anglophone crisis during the 4 day event, but 3 years after, the situation is still aggravating.