Cameroonian Appointed Journal Of Global Neurosurgery’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Cameroonian born, Medical Doctor, Ignatius Esene, MD, M.Sc, PhD, MPH, has been appointed as Deputy Editor-In-Chief of the Journal of Global Neurosurgery.

Dr Ignatius Esene Ngene is currently the Consultant Neurological Surgeon Head of Neurosurgery, Emergency & Theatre Units, Garoua Regional Hospital, Ministry of Health, Cameroon Chair, Young African Neurosurgeons Forum (Young CAANS) Co-Chair, Young Neurosurgeons Forum of the World Federation.

Dr Ignatius Esene obtained his Medical Doctorate Degree from Cameroon and was awarded the Academy of Research and Higher Education scholarship to undertake a Masters in Public Health (in Brussels, Belgium) which he obtained with a Magna Cum Laude. He then proceeded to Cairo for his residency in Neurosurgery. He obtained a Masters in Neurosurgery/Neurology (cum laude) and Doctorate Degree (Ph.D) in Neurological Surgery under the aegis of the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies and auspices of the Cameroonian government.

He equally holds Postgraduate Certificates/Diplomas in Health Economics, International Health, Advanced Research Methods, Pediatric Neuro-Oncology, Skull Base and Neuro-Vascular Surgery. He has received a myriad of accolades, travel/boarding grants and a manifold of scholarships (WFNS Foundation Scholarship, FIENS-Basset Global Neurosurgery Fellowship, NIH-StrokeNet Fellowship, InWEnt-Health Division Grant).