President Paul Biya received in audience on Wednesday May 13, 2 020, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa Mr. Francois Louncèny Fall.

Their exchange focused on sub-regional security, integration, economy, and the Covid-19.

Speaking to the Press, Mr Fall said they also talked about the armed conflict in southern Cameroons and on the reconstruction project. He added that after the meeting, he left satisfied.