AU Condemns Arrest Of Malian President, Prime Minister

Statement

The President of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the arrest of President Ibrahim, Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and other members of the Malian Government and calls for their immediate release.

He strongly condemns any attempt at unconstitutional change and calls on the mutineers to stop all use of violence and respect for republican institutions.

He calls on the Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations and the entire international community to work effectively to oppose any use of force to end the political crisis in Mali.

