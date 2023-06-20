Sports

AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Burundi humble Namibia, leave Cameroon no room for mistakes

June 20, 2023
The Swallows of Burundi have inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Namibia on matchday five of the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, thereby limiting Cameroon’s chances of advancing from group C.

Though the Lions occupy the second position in the three-team pool, they have the same number of points (4) as Burundi, behind Namibia with five points.

This means losing will not be an option when Cameroon faces the Swallows in September.

The task ahead of Rigobert Song to secure a place for the Lions in the tournament scheduled in January 2024, now seems more daunting especially as Cameroon’s qualification depends on the result against relentless Burundi, who will equally be fighting to sail through.

Cameroon’s performance so far against the two opponents in Group C has been considered frustrating by pundits, given the experience and superiority that the five-time AFCON champions pride on.

Group C is yet to produce its first qualified team.

June 20, 2023
