AFCON 2023: CAF names Aboubakar among top 10 players to watch

By Biwah Bryan

The Confederation of African Football has released their top 10 players to watch in the 2023 edition of the African Nations Cup.

One of the standout players included Vincent Aboubakar, the captain of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Aboubakar was the top scorer in the 2021 edition of the Afcon, which was hosted in Cameroon and currently has an impressive record of 11 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances for his Turkish club, Besiktas.

Another player who made the list is 31-year-old Sadio Mane, the defending champion with Senegal and the best player in the previous edition of the AFCON.

Mane is the captain of the Senegalese team and a crucial player for the Teranga Lions.

Also included is 27-year-old Serhou Guirassy from Guinea, who plays in the German Bundesliga and had scored 17 goals in just 14 league games this season.

Other notable players who made the list include African Ballon d’Or winner Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as well as Sebastien Haller, Mohamed Amoura, Azzedine Ounahi, Mohammed Kudus, Mohamed Salah, and Peter Shalulile.