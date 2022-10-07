4 years after presidential election, what have former candidates been up to?

Four years after a much contested presidential election in Cameroon, the 9 presidential contestants have marked the lives of Cameroonians in various ways.

President Paul BIYA, who emerged winner with 71.28% votes under the CPDM party is still at the Etoudi palace. He is running an 8th mandate marked by the covidgate, unfinished AFCON infrastructures, unending road and hospital construction projects amongst others.

His direct opponent Maurice Kamto who had 14.23% votes with the CRM party, stopped his party members from participating in the 2020 council and legislative election which led to internal division. He alongside other lawyers are still fighting for the release of post electoral strike detainees while he renews the CRM basic organs.

Cabral Libii, now a parliamentarian under the PCRN party, has been on the spotlight on social media, condemning government deals, one of which the sinosteel project in the South region. He has however been criticized for not being able to contain the excesses of his party comrades in the likes of Nourane Fotsing. He left Univers party with which he got the 3rd spot at the 2018 presidential election, 6.28%.

Joshua Osih, SDF parliamentarian is battling to contain the turmoil within the party as about 22 party big wigs chose to resign after some changes done within the party by the national chairman John Fru Ndi.

Adamou Ndam Njoya of the UDC has passed on to glory, leaving the leadership of his party to his wife Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya who is hitting hard on CPDM officials in the West region. Meanwhile the MCNC of prophet Franklin Ndifor Afanwi seems to have been laid six feet underground with him.

Akere Muna with his Now Movement, who did not go till the end of the presidential campaign by joining the CRM, has given politicians and journalists the Glencore issue to dissect.

Serge Espoir Matomba of PURS has created a TV station in Douala to promote his ideologies and youth employment – “For You” TV is based in Douala.

Garga Haman Adji is in the dark as always, waiting to resurface in 2025 probably.