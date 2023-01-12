Yaounde in panic as Nigeria asks for review over Bakassi peninsula

By Nukapuh P

There is consternation within the government of Cameroon following the Federal Government of Nigeria’s call for a review of judgement over some areas in the Bakassi peninsula.

According to several Nigerian news sources, the government of Nigeria is returning to the International Court of Justice, ICJ for clarifications on some areas in the dispute judgement which was established back in 2002.

This comes after the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, CNMC held its 24th session in August 2022 and agreed that the matter should be tabled before the ICJ for clarifications

As reported by ThisDay News, a press release was issued by the government of Nigeria after the session wherein they noted that three areas to revisit for demarcation are the maritime border, the boundary in Mabas village and the Alantika mountains.

The delegation from Nigeria however, noted that the government is not going to appeal to the International Court of Justice, but to ask for review and proper demarcation in the three mentioned areas.

The press release as reported by ThisDay News added that the commission recommended both parties to finalize the agreement on the joint exploitation of hydrocarbon along the maritime border.

Never the less, it should be recalled that in October 2002, the International Court of Justice delivered a judgement on the land and maritime border between both countries in the presence of President Paul Biya and the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo. Both presidents promised to respect and abide by the court judgement.

Nigeria asking for reviews and going back to the International Court of Justice is not only putting the government of Cameroon into panic but into more trouble because Biya’s government has been battling with Boko Haram since 2013, the Anglophone crisis since 2016 and the recent global health crisis.

Going back to the Bakassi peninsula case may just be another nightmare to the already troubled government of Cameroon.