WFP seeks to ensure food, water security

October 17, 2023
In 2022, more than 88,500 children aged six and twenty three months and pregnant, breastfeeding women and girls were assisted by the World Food Programme, WFP Cameroon. This year, it had targeted assisting 99,500 children and 11,400 in 32 health districts nationwide.

WFP Cameroon are therefore seeking to continue ensuring food and water security in the country.

They were speaking while renewing their commitment on October 16, 2023, during the commemoration of the 48th edition of the World Food Day in Yaounde.

The Word Food Day was celebrated this year under the theme; “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave no one behind”.

According to the Country Director of World Food Programme Cameroon, Wanja Kaaria, they are striving to impact youths by supporting them in improving the quality of what they produce.

“We try to target mainly small holder farmers, majority of them are women, we also try to target the youth, support them in terms of improving the quality of what they produce and we also provide a market for them,” the country Director said.
She further stated that; strengthening of resilience of the most vulnerable people, and building sustainable food systems that can support production of quality, safe, affordable and nutritious foods”.

