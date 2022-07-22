Society

West: Regional delegate for Agriculture promises state help to farmers

July 22, 2022
1 minute read

The regional delegate of agriculture and rural development for the West, Larois Denis Amigum has just tasted the farming potential of the Bamboutos.

The regional delegate was in Mbouda subdivision this July 21st as part of his contact tour in the Bamboutos where he got to know more about farm products and transformation centers in his region.

Farmers in the locality however seized the opportunity to present some major difficulties they face on the daily basis in their farming activities. Amongst the said difficulties were the inflation in prices of farming inputs such as fertilizers and the lack of quality seeds.

The regional delegate in response to this, promised them support of the state especially in this moment of crisis.

This visit coincided with a sales exhibition fair of farm products and by-products organised by the subdivisional delegate for agriculture and rural development of Mbouda at the esplanade of the delegation in the locality of Nzintia

Spread the love
July 22, 2022
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

ASAF Cameroun appoints award-winning writer, Djaili Amal, goodwill ambassador

8 hours ago

West region: Serial killer, rapist of underaged children under police investigation

17 hours ago

Senator Mbella Moki decries neglect of road projects in South West

1 day ago

MINAT boss issues ultimatum to NGOs to submit annual activity report

3 days ago
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  CNA Design by UPTIMA
Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!