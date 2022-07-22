West: Regional delegate for Agriculture promises state help to farmers

The regional delegate of agriculture and rural development for the West, Larois Denis Amigum has just tasted the farming potential of the Bamboutos.

The regional delegate was in Mbouda subdivision this July 21st as part of his contact tour in the Bamboutos where he got to know more about farm products and transformation centers in his region.

Farmers in the locality however seized the opportunity to present some major difficulties they face on the daily basis in their farming activities. Amongst the said difficulties were the inflation in prices of farming inputs such as fertilizers and the lack of quality seeds.

The regional delegate in response to this, promised them support of the state especially in this moment of crisis.

This visit coincided with a sales exhibition fair of farm products and by-products organised by the subdivisional delegate for agriculture and rural development of Mbouda at the esplanade of the delegation in the locality of Nzintia