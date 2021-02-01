West Region: Bangangte, Bangoulap Crowned Cleanest Town, Village

Bangangte and Bangoulap have been designated the 2020 cleanest town and village respectively of the West region of Cameroon. The localities, all in the Ndé Division were crowned last Friday January 29 at the governor’s office by Awa Fonka Augustine during a hygiene and sanitary award ceremony he presided over.

A total of 9 categories were concerned with these rewards. In the cleanest town category, Bangangte grabbed the title with a score of 16,31/20, followed by Badjoun and Mbouda with 14,01 and 13,87 respectively.

In the basic education category, LES PETITS LOUPS of Foumban in the noun won the title of the cleanest school with a score of 17,61/20 followed by Ngu Mixte international school of Dschang in the Menoua division scoring 16/20 and Providence of Bafoussam in the Mifi with 15,23.





In the secondary education sector, GBHS Baleng won the title with a score of 17,09/20 followed by GHS Bamena and GTC Bafang respectively with 15.31 and 15,04.

Commercial bike riders were also in the list which saw bike riders of Bangangte grab gold with a score of 16,90/20. The silverware went to those of Bana while bronze went to the commercial bike riders of Baham scoring respectively 13,98 and 13,96.

Kekem central market in the upper plateau is the cleanest market in the region with a score of 15,79. The Tonga roadside market in the Ndé division ranked second with a 13,68 score and the market of Bandjoun in the Khoung-Khi division managed third place scoring 13,22.

In the sector of motor parks, the Mbouda motor park distinguished itself as the cleanest with a score of 13,71.

Talking of interurban transport agencies, Papa Gassi et Associés of Bafang with a score of 14,44 was crowned the cleanest followed by Noblesse of Bangangte with 13,64 and General of Bafoussam.

In the category of health structures, Dschang health district grabbed gold with 18,50/20, the Mifi and Bafang health districts came second and third respectively with 15,80/20 and 15,66.

Bangoulap was finally crowned as the cleanest village in the West region scoring 15,66/20 followed by Baboaté in the Upper Nkam scoring 15,26/20 and Fotomena in the Menoua with 14,97.

This competition has as aim to boost civic responsibility in population.