West Region Almost Set To Host 2022 AFCON

This was disclosed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Celestine Ketcha Courtes Wednesday December 2 after an inspection visit in the towns of Mbouda, Bafoussam and Bandjoun to evaluate the level of readiness of road networks and parking spaces ahead of the continental competition to be hosted by Cameroon.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the evolution of works in the town of Mbouda which will host a training ground of the competition. Works were evaluated at 85.14% complete with emphasis put on street lighting to complete the job while in Bafoussam, the rehabilitation of roads giving access to the Kouekong stadium, social lodging facilities, attraction parks and other infrastructure are satisfactory. Also in Bandjoun, the same remark was made after the Minister’s visit to Fotso Victor stadium and other logistics facilities in the locality, thus evaluating the progress at 99.83% with the public lighting of 100%.

Minister Celestine Ketcha Courtes also used her tour to the west region of Cameroon to launch a cleanliness competition for towns in the west region. This was done at the west governor’s office where she also disclosed that the sum of CFA 150million will be put at the disposal of the winner of this competition during the celebration of the international habitat day 2021.