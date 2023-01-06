Travelers in trouble as Ndop-Sabga road remains impassable for a month

By Nukapuh P

Road users of the Ndop-Sabga highway in the North West region are facing a lot of challenges to travel through the stretch of road.

This comes after separatist fighters announced and warned early during the month of December 2022 that no vehicle should ply the road.

One month after, the situation remains same, and the population continues suffering the consequences of this decision as they have to pay huge amounts of money to reach Ngoketunjia, Bui, and Donga Mantung division.

No vehicle has been able to leave Bamenda to Ndop or leave Ndop to Bamenda.

“Before going down to Ndop for break, I paid 5.000frs on a bike. We passed through a narrow road in Small Babanki but I paid 10.000frs when I was coming up on Tuesday on a bike,” Gilbert, a student said.

According to Gilbert who is a student at the University of Bamenda, separatist fighters have also warned that no person should even trek on the road:

“The worst thing is that the same people come in the quarters and are collecting money from people”.

CNA learned that people going to Bui and Donga Mantung are paying more than 20.0000frs through the West region, a distance that they used to pay 5.000frs through Ndop.

In a voice message that circulated on social media, separatist fighters said the road will remain impassable until BIR soldiers who are stationed in Bamesssing leave the village.

In reaction to the incident, the Senior Divisional Officer of Ngoketunjia, Handerson Quetong said the administration of the division is negotiating with transport drivers on how to lead them through the highway with military convoys.