Top performers at Bacc, GCE A’level receive F CFA 1 million each

By

Nde Laura

About 15 students have received the sum of F CFA 1 million each for their outstanding performance at the GCE Adavanced level and Baccalaureat examinations.

The gifts were made by a local bank during a ceremony presided at by secondary education minister, Professor Pauline Nalova Lyonga this September 29 in Yaounde. This, they donors made clear, is to encourage other students to be focused on their studies as well as ease the financial burden on their families as they join the higher education family.

The ceremony also had in attendance the the Grand Chancellor of National order, Philemon Yang and the Minister of Social Affairs , Pauline Irene Nguene.

Speaking at the event, Professor Nalova Lyonga thanked the donors and encouraged the students to keep up with the excellent academic work.

One of the beneficiaries of this donation is Paoamou Foyel, who emerged as national best performing student and he is from the West region of Cameroon:

“This donation will greatly contribute in sponsoring my studies and will enable me achieve my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer in aeronautics” he says confidently.

One of the most exciting moments of the event was when a female student from the Adamawa region, Djamila Mohamadou, received her prize after she emerged best all round candidate in the 2022 session of the Technical and Vocational Education Exams, TVEE in the English section.

The donors of the day reaffirmed their commitment to stand with the government and help promote excellence in education.