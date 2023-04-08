South West: authorities hold crisis meeting to curb road accidents

A crisis meeting has been held at the Limbe council in the South West region to seek ways of limiting road accidents in the region.

Chairing the meeting attended by the trade union of truck drivers among several authorities, the Governor of the South West region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, said the rate of accidents has been alarming.

He alluded to the March 31 accident in Moliwe, in which a truck carrying sand crushed a bus with students, leaving at least 6 dead.

“We noted that there is so much disorder in the domain, the state of the vehicles, the respect of rules and the morality of drivers. We cannot continue to observe it like that,” the Governor said.

“All of those activities, particularly the sand transporters, we came here to exchange with all the stake holders, and to see how we can stop it,” he added.

A number of resolutions were taken to ensure the respect of road safety laws. This included the creation of a commission whose job will be to monitor the circulation of vehicles in the South West region.

Read also: Limbe: 6 die in fatal road accident