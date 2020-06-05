Shameless Gov’t Admits ‘Killing’ Anglophone Journalist
The pressure mounted on the cruel regime has made them come out of their silence. It took them 10 months and a one week pressure to concoct a lie. Cameroon’s
Going by the ministry of
The Head of Communication Department at MINDEF, Cyrille Serge, added that Samuel Wazizi was the logistic operator to many separatist groups in Fako division in the southwest region.
He was accused of terrorism but after his arrest , he underwent torture , detention without trial and subsequent death.
The family of the victim have said they were never informed of his death as claimed by the government.
The outing of MINDEF, 10 months after the incident is an indirect way to say they killed him.