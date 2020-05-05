Seven Advanced Academy Introduces E-Learning, Rush Now And Register!

Press Release

Seven Advanced Academy, First-class IT Training Institute in Cameroon launches the first institutional bilingual e-learning platform in CEMAC dubbed Seven E-Learning. It has come to fill the gap existing in digital learning in Cameroon and in French-speaking Africa. Under high instructions from its CEO Mrs. Estelle Yomba, Seven e-learning has been made perfectly bilingual in English and in French and less costly to permit French-speaking Africans and others to benefit from quality IT training online which is presently not the case.

Seven E-Learning offers practical oriented online training in all IT programs enjoyed by onsite students at Seven Academy such as Full-stack web development, Android app development, Digital marketing, Project management (PMP), IT security, Data science and machine learning, Ethical hacking, Computer networks, and many others.

Our mission is to promote problem-solving quality education in Africa and Seven Academy has been recognized as one of the best IT training institutes in Cameroon.





Seven e-learning is coming due to persistent calls from students in other countries in Africa and students from different regions in Cameroon who want our quality IT training but cannot afford to come to Douala.

The functionalities of the platform

As a recognized IT training institution, we have set upSeven e-learning as a suite of tools comprising three major digital learning options:

The Application Portal tha t acts as a student admission center. Here, students can apply for their desired study program, pay for their tuition and once they are officially admitted into Seven Academy they are automatically subscribed to the second tool of the suite which is.

The Learning Management System (LMS). Here, students can actually see program content like course outline, timetable, submit assignments, interact with their instructors, receive notifications, and discuss in a forum. Within the dashboard of the learning management system, students can then dial into the virtual classroom.

The Virtual Classroom: Here, the students have the possibility to participate in a live classroom session with their instructor where they can raise their hands to ask a question and do many other live interactions provided by the software. After the live class session, the students fall back to the learning management system where they can see all study resources like notes, videos, slides, PDFs, announcements, and many others.

Seven E-learning has three major advantages in digital learning.

Training in IT is both in English and French.

The platform has been programmed to consume less internet data for students.

Lectures are live, not pre-recorded as many other platforms do.

For more info:

George Munang

Public Relations

Munang@sevenadvancedacademy.com

+237 652503860