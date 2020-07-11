Separatist Fighters Kill DWB Volunteer In Kumba

Suspected Ambazonia fighters have kidnapped and killed a health worker volunteering with Doctors Without Borders, DWB, in Kumba, southwest region. Felix, the only name we got, was kidnapped on Thursday, July 9, 2020, and killed the next day Friday, for allegedly collaborating with government forces. Dr Sako Ikome, President of the ‘Interim Government’ of Ambazonia, a separatist movement, has condemned the killing calling for an investigation into the incident.

“The Interim Government condemns in the strongest terms the killing of a humanitarian aid worker and/or facilitator in Meme County today 07/10/2020 by yet to be identified armed men in Meme County.

I hereby order a full investigation into this tragic incident and cause. We do not and shall never accommodate any such actions within the fighting ranks of our forces in this liberation struggle. While grounds are being covered to update intelligence, we want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. ” A statement read.

In June 2020, DWB suspended their activities in Mamfe, citing security situation. This followed a lockdown called up by Ambazonia Military Force and growing cases of kidnapping and killing.