Separatist attack on brewery truck leaves two dead

By Charity Nginyu

A truck transporting brewery products from Brasseries was attacked by separatist fighters on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, resulting in the death of two people.

According to reports, the driver was hit by the gunfire, losing control of the vehicle at Fish Pond Hill, Bamenda, North West Region. The truck crashed into two pedestrians, killing one, before stopping.

The driver, on his part, succumbing to injuries incurred from the bullets, passed away moments later.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as the truck came under attack, with people running away from the gunfire and screeching tires.

This attack comes from longstanding resistance by separatists against the circulation of Brasseries trucks in the North West Region of Cameroon.

In recent times, separatists have executed attacks, especially in the North West Region where they have

set ablaze a series of trucks transporting important material.