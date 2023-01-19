Senatorial Elections: UPC, UDC ready to challenge CPDM

By Stephen Tadaha

In the West Region, two political parties have already officially announced their intentions of running for the elections.

On January 15, 2023, during the commemoration of the public execution of UPC (Unions des Populations du Cameroun) of independence hero, Ernest Ouandie, and coupled with the party’s 4th steering committee held in Bafoussam, the party unveiled its intention of taking part in the elections this year.

A day after, members of the Cameroon Democratic Union (UDC) of Mayor Tomaïno Ndam Njoya also announced their intention of running the race. This was during a session the party held at its headquarters in Foumban, Noun Division of the West.

This brings to at least 3, the number of parties that will take part in the race knowing that the ruling CPDM Party that has a majority of seats in the Senate will naturally be part of the race.

The West Regional branch of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in a prelude to the event, held a first Electoral Council session presided over by Boboe Abdoulahi, Regional Director of ELECAM. Immediately after the session, Boboe Abdoulahi revealed to the press that updates on the electoral list are underway and the cases to treat include the death of some members and of members of the electoral college who are Regional Councillors.

” Works at this session were mainly dedicated to the adoption of a concrete action plan and also of the action plan from the Headquarters in Yaounde. The objective is to synchronize our actions and capitalize on the main advantages of the electoral institution to successfully organize Senatorial elections” declared Boboe Abdoulahi.

Political parties in the region will be fighting for 7 seats as in any other region. Three others will be appointed by the Head of State to complete the Regional tally to 10.