Rev. Fr. Joseph Awoh: A courageous voice for justice and peace

By Wilson Musa



Rev. Fr. Joseph Awoh, an outspoken priest of the Archdiocese of Bamenda, continues to inspire many with his fearless advocacy for human rights and justice in Cameroon. Known for his unwavering commitment to speaking truth to power, Fr. Awoh has emerged as a strong and resonant voice among the clergy in the Church Province of Bamenda. His recent call for the Bishops to raise a “loud and clear voice” resonates deeply as the nation faces critical political and social challenges.

As the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bamenda gather in Buea, expectations are high. Many in the anglophone regions, who have endured close to eight years of conflict, await a decisive statement addressing pressing national concerns. Chief among these is the contentious issue of President Paul Biya’s potential participation in the next presidential elections.

Will the Bishops take a firm stand on the eligibility of the 91-year-old leader, whose decades-long rule has left the nation divided? Or will they remain silent, restrained by the financial ties and government funds provided to the Church?

The anglophone crisis, marked by violence, displacement, and loss, demands urgent attention and action. Fr. Awoh’s words echo the sentiments of countless Cameroonians who yearn for peace and resolution. The Church has a critical role in fostering dialogue and advocating for justice, yet questions linger about its ability to maintain an independent and prophetic voice.

As 2025 begins—a year Fr. Awoh has described as the “Year of Hope”—the Church faces a pivotal moment. The faithful look to their leaders not only for spiritual guidance but also for moral courage to address the systemic injustices fueling conflict and political unrest. Will the Bishops rise to the occasion and champion the cause of peace, justice, and human dignity? Or will their silence speak louder than their words?

The coming days will determine whether the Church in Bamenda fulfills its prophetic mission or allows its voice to be muted by external influences. For now, Fr. Joseph Awoh remains a beacon of hope, urging his fellow clergy to lead by example and stand resolutely for the common good.