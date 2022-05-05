Production Network of fake debt clearance certifiacte dismantled

The driver of a truck belonging to a company identified as Aliou Garga has been arrested by elements of the Ngaoundere motorized road squad. He was onboard an 18 seater inter-urban transportation bus when he was stopped over for a routine control. Fake debt clearance certificates were found in his possession prompting his arrest.

The state council ordered an in-depth investigation to be carried out and this led to the arrest of three others, all members of the group.

The four accused have been referred to the Ngaoundere High Court to answer to allegations against them.