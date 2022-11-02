Poor services provided by mobile telephone companies alarming

Several users of the different telecommunications networks in the country: Mtn, Orange, Nextel, and Camtel have been complaining about the poor services provided by these companies for a while now.

Many users say the problem of the poor network is becoming alarming and some say the MTN network is the worst:

“You can be using your phone to browse and suddenly the network just crashes. There are days that I subscribe to data and don’t get to do anything with it before I want to realize the data has expired,” Elvira Limunga an Mtn user explains.

According to most Mtn mobile money users, the charges to send money are inexplicably high:

“When I’m sending money through mobile money and the withdrawal notification message pops up, the charges are not spelled out but after you confirm you now discover they have cut a higher charge than the usual,” says Roland another user of the network.

Nextel and Orange users say before, the network was swift but that is no longer the case as the network issues are increasingly worrying. Some of the users say when they go to the network suppliers’ offices to complain they are poorly treated:

“I use orange and when I subscribe for airtime I only discover that part of the money has been cut. When I went to their office to complain because this has been frequent, I was poorly treated by one of their employees. They lack good customer service,” a source who preferred not to be named said.

The director general of the telecommunications regulatory board, Philemon Zoo Zame, has via a released signed on November 1, warned all companies supplying mobile network in Cameroon to offer better network to users or face the consequences.

Several users have applauded this move stating this is a wake-up call for these organizations considering they have suffered a lot from their poor services and all look forward to better network quality in the days ahead.