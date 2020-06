An elder of the Presbyterian Church, PCC Kumba Town, Akwo Gabriel Makia, 41, has died after being hit by a stray bullet around Ekilliwindi, along the Kumba-Mamfe road on Sunday, May 31, 2020, CNA correspondent has said. The man who was heading to his village for his traditional wedding was caught up in a tense atmosphere in Mile 19 Mamfe road. Soldiers had attacked and burned a village behind the Mile 19 hill leading to a confrontation with Ambazonia fighters.

A marriage announcement on the Kumba 1 Council board

He was in a RAV4 vehicle with his brother when the incident occurred.

According to a notice on the board of Kumba 1 Council, he was supposed to have his civil wedding on June 13, 2020.