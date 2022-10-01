Over 43 new deaths, 11,993 cases recorded for cholera in September

By Nde Laura

About 43 persons are reported to have died with a cumulative total of 11,993 cases has been recorded for cholera in this past month.

The information was conveyed by the Minister of public health, Manaouda Malachi on September 29, 2022, in Yaounde, Centre region.

According to the latest data, the cholera epidemic which resurfaced in the country in October 2021 has caused a total of 243 deaths and 11,993 persons have been reported to have the disease. The 43 new deaths recorded this past month were mostly from the centre, coastal and western regions as they are considered the most affected areas.

Reports reveal that the strategy that can be used to prevent the spread of the disease is based on household disinfection and community awareness, free care of patients, and by vaccination.

The Extreme weather conditions which cause floods and drought are said to further reduce access to drinking water and create an ideal environment for the development of the disease.

Experts say in other to prevent the disease, everyone should get vaccinated.