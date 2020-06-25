Front pagePress Release

Obama Released On Humanitarian Basis

The former Director at a Yaoundé based Television channel, Vision 4, Ernest Obama will leave the Gendarmerie head office where he is being held for theft and breach of trust “treason”, Amougou Belinga, the proprietor of the channel has written to the State Prosecutor of the Centre regional Court of Appeal. This decision will not stop the judicial process against the mouthy-Obama.

Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, in his letter, specifies that his request should not extinguish the legal action brought by the public prosecutor. “Ernest Obama should be freed for humanitarian reasons” he wrote.

Ernest Obama is expected to be released after a week spent Gendarme custody.

Arrested last June 18, Ernest Obama, former Director of Vision 4, is accused of forming an alliance with an opposition leader in the Central African Republic against the President who is the friend of his boss.

