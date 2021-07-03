Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested And Tortured In Kenya- Lawyer

Three days after the Nigerian government announced that they were detaining separatist leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, his legal team was granted access to the accused on Friday July 2, 2021.

According to Barrister Efeanyi Ejiofor who discussed with Kanu, the latter was arrested one week before the announcement.

“My Client – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport, and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions.

He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment which worsened his health condition. He was illegally detained for eight (8) good DAYS in Kenya before being transfered to their Nigerian counterpart.

He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian Counterpart to take over.”

He said on his Facebook page that the arrest of Kanu was not justified including the “illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.”

Nnamdi Kanu and legal counsel Ejiofor

Barrister Ejiofor says that Nnamdi Kanu was tortured and needs medical attention, “A scan of his heart showed that the heart has enlarged by 13% due to the dehumanizing treatment meted to him. There will be need for immediate proper medical examination and attention for him.”

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu conveyed his goodwill message to all IPOB family members worldwide, and craved for your unrelentless prayers.

The legal representative said they will be going to Court “for the needful.”