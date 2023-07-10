Next stop is Algeria – Kylian Mbappe’s mother

The Captain of the French national football team, Kylian Mbappe, ended a three-day visit to Cameroon on Saturday, July 8. His mother, Algerian, who accompanied him during the trip, said they have a series of humanitarian activities mapped out for her son’s countries of origin.

“We started in Cameroon” Fayza Lamari, the footballer’s mother said. She indicated that Kylian’s visit to Cameroon was part of a project they have been carrying out for years now.

“We are looking at how he could invest what he has through his origins which are Cameroon and Algeria.” Kylian’s mother said they are focusing on the education of children and other ways of helping them.

The 24-year-old striker’s visit was marked by some traditional rites performed at his father’s native land in Djebale in the Littoral region.

Fans and supporters were excited to have the French footballer identify with his heritage. However, concerns have been raised on the absence of Cameroon’s football legends like Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o from his programme in the country.

Read also: PSG player Kylian Mbappe arrives Cameroon