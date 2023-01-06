National Printing Press workers on strike

Workers of the National Printing Press in Yaounde have vowed not to resume work until their grievances are addressed. This decision follows a strike action they initiated on Wednesday.

They are asking that their four months of unpaid salaries be given to them as well as bonuses and general better working conditions.

“It is unimaginable that you work for four months and more without a dime. How do you take care of yourself and family? ” a frustrated worker asked.

“We can’t continue working under difficult conditions. The machines and other working materials are insufficient. This makes work hectic. We need enough machines,” another disgruntled worker said.

Beyond these demands, the striking workers want the departure of the Director General of the National Printing Press, Paul Walter Komo whose management they say, is very poor.

Contacted, Paul Walter Komo explained that the issue is insufficient working materials:

“We have money in the treasury to buy papers and other required materials but the disbursement is being blocked. If the treasury disbursed the money as requested we wouldn’t have been lacking”.

The disgruntled workers promised to knock at every competent door including that of the Ministry of Communication for definite solutions.