Mfoundi High Court dissolves CMC for poor management

By Stephen TADAHA

The Cameroon Music Corporation was dissolved and liquidated by the Mfoundi High Court on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

This decision meant that the Category B musical author’s rights company ceased to exist in Cameroon as a company.

For now, only Ateh Bazor’s SONACAM is the musical author’s right company to operate in that category.

This decision is the outcome of a judicial battle that has existed for the past years between some disgruntled artists and the company. The company had been accused of not paying authors’ rights to artists for the past years, thus going against its main mission which was to ensure the collective management of these rights and distribute them to member artists at national and international levels.

A situation that reportedly tarnished the country’s image as many Cameroonian musical artists remained or even died without ever perceiving a franc as the author’s right.