Lifestyle-Culture

Mfoundi High Court dissolves CMC for poor management

September 29, 2023
1 minute read

By Stephen TADAHA

The Cameroon Music Corporation was dissolved and liquidated by the Mfoundi High Court on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

This decision meant that the Category B musical author’s rights company ceased to exist in Cameroon as a company.

For now, only Ateh Bazor’s SONACAM is the musical author’s right company to operate in that category.

This decision is the outcome of a judicial battle that has existed for the past years between some disgruntled artists and the company. The company had been accused of not paying authors’ rights to artists for the past years, thus going against its main mission which was to ensure the collective management of these rights and distribute them to member artists at national and international levels.

A situation that reportedly tarnished the country’s image as many Cameroonian musical artists remained or even died without ever perceiving a franc as the author’s right.

Spread the love
September 29, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Misaka natives demand release of their ruler from detention

4 days ago

Group wants Cameroon president’s daughter prosecuted for promoting LGBTQ

1 week ago

10 facts about Cameroonian culture

3 weeks ago

MINAT suspends chiefdom creation in West Region amid controversy

4 weeks ago
Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!
Advertisements