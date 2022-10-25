Medical doctor suspects foul play in death of four children in Mamfe  

By Shanta Sih

Mamfe has recently been on the news but for a bad reason. From the kidnapping of Priests and Catholic Christians to the attack and murder of a guard at the NFC bank, and inter-community clashes, just to name a few. The death of these four kids is yet another calamity that has befallen the entire Manyu Division.

Sources told CNA that the children were found dead in a car around midday on October 25, 2022. The incident occurred in a village called Egbeko.

The victims, Tambe Geoffrey, 5, Enow Destiny, 3, Enoh Helen Yamba, 5, and Abang Nerise 4, are said to have been playing inside a car around the compound when they suddenly went mute, says a witness

“I stayed home for like 3 hours, searched everywhere but could not find my two girls then I got worried and decided to search again. That is when I saw them inside that car and thought they were sleeping until I saw foams coming out of their mouths then I screamed,” The mother of two victims, Abang Stella lamented in tears.

Security forces have launched an investigation to determine the cause of their death. “It is indeed a terrible suspected homicide and a very bad act I must say because the foams from their mouths, I can understand but the chemical burn on their skins is what for now I’ll choose not to talk about. There is a foul play here” Doctor Godson Orock Oben, the director of New Life Cottage Hospital, Mamfe said in a video.

Investigations are expected to prove if they died of Asphyxiation or a homicide.