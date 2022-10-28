Maroua: three arrested during schools clean-up operation

Three men accused of promoting and encouraging students in Maroua to consume waterpipe popularly known a shookah or shisha have been arrested by security forces.

They were apprehended during a surprised visit of the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) for Diamaré division, Far North region, in schools like the Government Bilingual High School Maroua, Lycée Classique Moderne and others.

The tour in schools permitted the SDO, Jean Mark Ekoa Mbarga and his entourage to search bags of students for harmful objects and unwanted items. This resulted in the discovery and seizure of blades, knives, military caps, mobile telephones and other things distracting them from studying.

“This exercise aims at ensuring that the schools in this division, Diamaré, are free from objects that could promote violence. Also it is to raise responsible and successful youths in a peaceful society. We want them to focus on their studies and excel,” said the SDO, Jean Marc Ekoa Mbarga.

The search led to the discovery of harmful items

“What shocked me most during the operation was the discovery of phones in the possession of some students whereas we conduct a thorough search before they get on campus. Some of the of the phones are very expensive. I cannot even afford,” declared Bare Yagouada, Principal of GBHS Domayo.

Students were cautioned from carrying dangerous objects and unwanted items to school else they will be severely punished. In response, they pledged to shy away from acts of violence, drug consumption and to take their education seriously.

School administrators were on their part urged to double vigilance as well as step up the fight against deviance in their educational institutions.