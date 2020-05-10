Mamfe Mayor Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Eshobi

Just two months into office, the Mayor of Mamfe municipality in Manyu Division southwest region, Ashu Priestly Ojong, 35, has died. He was shot on Sunday after midday in the restive village of Eshobi. Two government forces who accompanied him were wounded, a security source has confirmed to CNA. Our correspondent in Mamfe said, ” The crying and wailing is everywhere. There is confusion in Mamfe.” The Mayor had received a call purportedly from Ambazonia fighters who wanted to drop their weapons in his village, little did he know it was a trap.

The young, who is among one of the youngest Mayors in Cameroon, had just distributed anti-COVID-19 kits to the people of his Municipality on Friday before meeting his waterloo.