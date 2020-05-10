Breaking StoriesFront page

Mamfe Mayor Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Eshobi

15 hours ago
744 Less than a minute

Just two months into office, the Mayor of Mamfe municipality in Manyu Division southwest region, Ashu Priestly Ojong, 35, has died. He was shot on Sunday after midday in the restive village of Eshobi. Two government forces who accompanied him were wounded, a security source has confirmed to CNA. Our correspondent in Mamfe said, ” The crying and wailing is everywhere. There is confusion in Mamfe.” The Mayor had received a call purportedly from Ambazonia fighters who wanted to drop their weapons in his village, little did he know it was a trap.

The young, who is among one of the youngest Mayors in Cameroon, had just distributed anti-COVID-19 kits to the people of his Municipality on Friday before meeting his waterloo.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of LCDA Reaches Out To 50 Widows, IDPs In Buea

LCDA Reaches Out To 50 Widows, IDPs In Buea

1 day ago
Photo of ABA Appoints Barrister Abeng VC Int’l Anti-Corruption Committee

ABA Appoints Barrister Abeng VC Int’l Anti-Corruption Committee

2 days ago
Photo of Survival Cameroon Offers To Assist Prisoners

Survival Cameroon Offers To Assist Prisoners

2 days ago

COVID-19 Scare Causes Massive Hotel Resignation

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close
Close